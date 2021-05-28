Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $11.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APTO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,737. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $476.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.