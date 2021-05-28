Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,043,800 shares, an increase of 324.4% from the April 29th total of 481,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 179.3 days.

EMBVF remained flat at $$5.40 during trading on Friday. Arca Continental has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Arca Continental Company Profile

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola, flavor soft, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

