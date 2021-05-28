Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Cut by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,762 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,119.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,430 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.