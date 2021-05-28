Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Down 2.5%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price was down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.57 and last traded at $56.57. Approximately 424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 299,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after buying an additional 396,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 545,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,778 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

