Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) EVP Mark J. Vrablec Sells 10,500 Shares

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 600,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,849. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Arconic by 15.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

