Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.83

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and traded as low as $9.81. Ares Acquisition shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 84,283 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAC. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $700,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.