Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,066 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 912,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 699,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,086 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,459,000 after acquiring an additional 466,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,290. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

