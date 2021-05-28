Arizona State Retirement System Buys 301 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.