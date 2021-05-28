Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.66 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,829,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 821,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Insiders sold 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.