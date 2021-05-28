Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Owens Corning by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Owens Corning by 12.5% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Owens Corning by 31.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $106.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

