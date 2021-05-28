Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Penumbra by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Penumbra by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Penumbra by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

PEN opened at $248.49 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.48 and a one year high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,552.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

