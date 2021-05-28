Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Avalara by 9.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Avalara by 5.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the first quarter worth $452,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Avalara by 10.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 24.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,099 shares of company stock valued at $16,809,383. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.32. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

