ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 43.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 105.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Shares of ARR opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $853.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

