Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 6,110.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%.

ASND stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.30.

Several research firms have commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

