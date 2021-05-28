Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Gap Up to $3.48

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.58. Ashford Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 62,247 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHT. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

The company has a market cap of $601.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 155.39% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. Equities analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

