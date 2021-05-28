Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.97.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 242,668 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

