Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 9,146 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,741,000 after acquiring an additional 127,910 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after buying an additional 280,115 shares during the period.

BIV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.49. 20,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,016. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

