Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,645 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.9% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.80. 20,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,130. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $37.64.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.