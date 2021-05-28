Assura (LON:AGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $7,524.80

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,524.80 ($98.31) and last traded at GBX 7,440 ($97.20), with a volume of 5874957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,360 ($96.16).

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,814.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Assura Company Profile (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

