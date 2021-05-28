Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 7,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Assurant by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Assurant by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 196,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ stock opened at $161.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $163.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.