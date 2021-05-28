ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the April 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASXFY traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504. ASX has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

