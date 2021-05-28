Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$390 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATER. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $18.95 on Friday. Aterian has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

