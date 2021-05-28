Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,495 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 49,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EC opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.80. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

EC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

