Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 494 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 231,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after buying an additional 27,443 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $206,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $1,346,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 57,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 57,513 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

