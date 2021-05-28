Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 900 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $1,720,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

