Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTR. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PetroChina during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 628.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 451,408 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

PetroChina stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.336 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is 153.79%.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR).

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.