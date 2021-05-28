Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $297.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.68. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $190.33 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.