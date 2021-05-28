Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IWF stock opened at $255.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.44 and a one year high of $263.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

