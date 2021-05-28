Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $41,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,092 shares of company stock worth $5,469,260. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $333.73 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.48 and a 200 day moving average of $292.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

