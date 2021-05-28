Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $259.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.31. The company has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

