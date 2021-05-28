Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $156,000 Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 605.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Separately, Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

UMC opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.