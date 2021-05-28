Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $61,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

NYSE COF opened at $161.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $162.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

