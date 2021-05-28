Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 526 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $225.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.29 and its 200 day moving average is $226.94.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.