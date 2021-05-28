Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the April 29th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS AFHIF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. Atlas Financial has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.45.
About Atlas Financial
Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.