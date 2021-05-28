Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the April 29th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AFHIF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. Atlas Financial has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc, engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage.

