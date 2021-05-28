ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. ATN International posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $124.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.73 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ATN International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ATN International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ATN International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ATN International by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATNI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.36. 951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ATN International has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $66.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.89%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

