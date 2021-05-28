Aurora Hits Market Capitalization of $25.66 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $25.66 million and $3.97 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aurora has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00079444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00082391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.02 or 0.00886953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.53 or 0.09128008 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

