Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NDA. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurubis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.33 ($83.92).

ETR NDA opened at €75.60 ($88.94) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €47.87 ($56.32) and a 12-month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

