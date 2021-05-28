Auto Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $1,411.71 or 0.03936751 BTC on major exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $20.61 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auto has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00079632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00018659 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.26 or 0.00904231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.18 or 0.09191857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00090856 BTC.

Auto Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

