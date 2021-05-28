Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Earnings Results

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $286.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $194.60 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.52.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

