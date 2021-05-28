Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $197.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.88. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $198.35. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

