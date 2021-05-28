Avalara Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,066 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,140% compared to the typical volume of 86 put options.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,099 shares of company stock valued at $16,809,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.1% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth about $1,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 96.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,568. Avalara has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -175.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.