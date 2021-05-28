Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Up 1,728.0% in May

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 1,728.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avalon by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avalon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Avalon stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.20. Avalon has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.60%.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

