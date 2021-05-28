Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVAH. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,168. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,284 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

