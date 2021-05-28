Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 46.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Avista by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avista by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Avista by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,680,205.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $83,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,522 shares of company stock worth $1,065,059. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Avista stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.