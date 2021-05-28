Avon Rubber’s (AVON) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:AVON opened at GBX 2,998 ($39.17) on Tuesday. Avon Rubber has a one year low of GBX 2,665 ($34.82) and a one year high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,313.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,375.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of £930.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 0.05%.

In other Avon Rubber news, insider Bindi Foyle purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,977 ($38.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,419.50 ($13,613.14). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 364 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,744.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

