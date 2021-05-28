Axel Capital Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for about 2.6% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Axel Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,196,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,742,000 after buying an additional 74,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after buying an additional 88,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after buying an additional 174,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.96. 3,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

