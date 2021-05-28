Axel Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 44.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Square comprises 7.2% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $16,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $35,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

NYSE SQ traded up $3.95 on Friday, hitting $224.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,841,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.78 and its 200 day moving average is $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 317.19, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock worth $359,677,401. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

