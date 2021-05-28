AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.09% of AXIS Capital worth $46,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AXIS Capital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.