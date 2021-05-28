AXS Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $259.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.10. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.61 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

