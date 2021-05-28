AXS Investments LLC Invests $600,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.